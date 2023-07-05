Avril Lavigne & Tyga Spark Reunion Rumors With New TikTok After Breakup
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 5, 2023
Avril Lavigne and Tyga have fans wondering if they're back together after reportedly breaking up last month. On Tuesday night (July 4th), the rapper shared a TikTok of his new song "Bops Goin Brazy" and a little over halfway through, Avril pops into the frame to dance with him and sing along.
The video comes just a couple of weeks after TMZ reported that the short-lived couple had parted ways. The outlet claimed that Lavigne and Tyga mutually decided to end the relationship and have "no hard feelings" about their split, so the new TikTok could mean they're just enjoying each other's company as friends again.
@tyga
Bops goin brazyyyy #bopsgoingcrazy @Avril Lavigne♬ Bops Goin Brazy - Tyga
Back in March, Avril and Tyga confirmed their romance after weeks of speculation with a big kiss in front of cameras at a Paris Fashion Week event. The two had been spotted several times in Los Angeles and Paris just as news broke that Avril and her fiancé Mod Sun had called off the wedding and ended their relationship.
Shortly after they went public as a couple, a source gave some insight into the couple's dynamic leading up to their romance. "Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” the source revealed, adding, "They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.” According to the source, the "Sk8er Boi" singer and the rapper have been friends for years and were "strictly platonic up until recently." They went on to say "since they had already built a foundation of friendship, it was an organic transition to something more.” The two first sparked dating rumors after they were seen hugging outside a restaurant in LA before getting into the same car together.