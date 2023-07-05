Avril Lavigne and Tyga have fans wondering if they're back together after reportedly breaking up last month. On Tuesday night (July 4th), the rapper shared a TikTok of his new song "Bops Goin Brazy" and a little over halfway through, Avril pops into the frame to dance with him and sing along.

The video comes just a couple of weeks after TMZ reported that the short-lived couple had parted ways. The outlet claimed that Lavigne and Tyga mutually decided to end the relationship and have "no hard feelings" about their split, so the new TikTok could mean they're just enjoying each other's company as friends again.