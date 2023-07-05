Body Of Missing Mom Found Dismembered; Boyfriend Charged With Murder

The body of a Minnesota mother who was reported missing was found dismembered two months later inside a storage unit last week, leading to her boyfriend being charged with murder, the St. Paul Police Department confirmed in a news release.

Joseph S. Jorgenson, 40, of Maplewood, was charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to the death of Maijeh 'Mani' Starren, 33, at her St. Paul apartment in April after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified her remains on June 29 and ruled her death as a homicide. Jorgenson was arrested on June 26 after starting a fire, fighting with SWAT team officers and attempting to disarm them during a search of the apartment, which resulted in two officers experiencing minor injuries.

Security footage obtained by FOX News showed Jorgenson pursue, grab and force Starren back inside the apartment after she attempted to flee on April 21 at around 6:00 p.m., which was the last time she was seen alive.