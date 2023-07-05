California Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is officially upon us and grilling season is surely sizzling! Various restaurants scattered across the state serve customers delicious bbq cooked to perfection for the days that you do not feel like firing up your own grill. These restaurants craft some of the best bbq dishes known to California, and locals cannot stop raving about the quality of the food. So, grab a side of mac 'n' cheese and coleslaw, and join us in discovering the best bbq restaurants across America.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq in all of California is served at Copper Top BBQ. This one-stop bbq shop is located in Big Pine.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq in the entire state:

"This roadside barbecue joint, which landed the best restaurant in America in 2015, recently moved to a larger location down the street, but it’s still a casual affair with picnic tables and plastic takeout boxes. On the menu is beef tri-tip, pulled pork and pork ribs. It’s all described as tender and smoky by customers who recommend the sweet Hawaiian rolls, creamy potato salad, and spicy mac ‘n’ cheese."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve best bbq across the country visit lovefood.com.