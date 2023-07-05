Cam'ron Teases Upcoming Talk Show After Becoming 'The New Source' In Sports
By Tony M. Centeno
July 5, 2023
Cam'ron has been in his sportscaster bag for the past few months, but now he's got his eyes set on daytime TV.
On Tuesday, July 4, the Dipset founder took to Instagram to debut the apparent setting of his upcoming talk show "Come & Talk 2 Me." In the photo, you can see Killa Cam posted up on a couch with his show's logo in the background. Cam sounds extremely serious about the idea and even threatened to take the place of Dr. Phil, who held the final episode of his long-running daytime talk show back in May.
"And for my Nx trick. DR. Phil I’m coming for ya spot. Pause," Cam wrote in his caption. "Come and talk to 2 me. Coming this fall."
This would be the second series Cam'ron will star in. The seasoned rapper has had a lot of success with his new sports show called "It Is What It Is" with Ma$e. The Harlem natives launched the series in February and have already gotten plenty of praise from other notable sports analysts like Stephen A. Smith and Dan Le Batard as well as athletes like Kevin Garnett and Brandon Marshall. During a recent episode, Cam acknowledged the show's reach in the sports world and dubbed themselves "the new source."
"I'm telling you right now we here," Cam said as Ma$e chuckled in agreement. "We here. Y'all can make ya muthaf**kin phone calls or you can think what I'm saying ain't true."
"We the new source," Ma$e said.
"We the new source!" Cam continued. "Murda, Stat and Killa are the new source. Y'all n***as scared and you moving funny."
Check out the full clip below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE