Cam'ron Teases Upcoming Talk Show After Becoming 'The New Source' In Sports

"And for my Nx trick. DR. Phil I’m coming for ya spot. Pause," Cam wrote in his caption. "Come and talk to 2 me. Coming this fall."



This would be the second series Cam'ron will star in. The seasoned rapper has had a lot of success with his new sports show called "It Is What It Is" with Ma$e. The Harlem natives launched the series in February and have already gotten plenty of praise from other notable sports analysts like Stephen A. Smith and Dan Le Batard as well as athletes like Kevin Garnett and Brandon Marshall. During a recent episode, Cam acknowledged the show's reach in the sports world and dubbed themselves "the new source."



"I'm telling you right now we here," Cam said as Ma$e chuckled in agreement. "We here. Y'all can make ya muthaf**kin phone calls or you can think what I'm saying ain't true."



"We the new source," Ma$e said.



"We the new source!" Cam continued. "Murda, Stat and Killa are the new source. Y'all n***as scared and you moving funny."



Check out the full clip below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

