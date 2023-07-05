Charlamagne Tha God Says Cardi B Impacts Hip-Hop The Way JAY-Z & Drake Did
By Tony M. Centeno
July 5, 2023
Cardi B has made the same impact on today's women in Hip-Hop as Drake and JAY-Z did throughout their careers, according to Charlamagne Tha God.
During the latest episode of the It's Up There Podcast, the host of The Breakfast Club spoke with Big Loon about numerous topics including the current trends in music today. When they got to the topic of women in Hip-Hop, Charlamagne noted how Cardi B championed the art of hopping on records with other female rappers. He also compared her impact on women in Hip-Hop to JAY-Z and Drake, who also made songs hotter when they jumped on them.
“Cardi did for female rap what JAY-Z and Drake did," Charlamagne explained. "Whatever that next thing was out, JAY-Z was jumping on it. Whether it was Juvenile’s ‘Ha,’ whether it was Houston, whether it was Rick Ross… DMX, JAY was jumping on it... 50 Cent.”
“Drake did the same thing,” he continued. “Drake did it with lesser-known artists. What Drake did was make the record big. What Jay did with those co-signs was make the artist big."
Uncle Charla has a point. He noted how people started to see view artists like Juvenile, Jeezy and Rick Ross after Hov added his touch to their hits. Drake also had a similar effect on today's artists like Migos, BlocBoy JB, Fetty Wap, and others. All he's saying is that Cardi B has the same touch, but she's going even harder.
"Cardi don’t just do the verse," Charlamagne said. "She do the video, she go Live with them, talk about this that muthaf**ka, tweet about em. That’s what you supposed to do.”
Bardi has been working on her own album, but she's been killing it lately thanks to remixes with GloRilla, Latto, Summer Walker, and now Fendi Da Rapper. Her new collaboration with the Chicago artist "Point Me 2" drops Friday. Catch their entire conversation and see what Cardi B has to say about the comparison below.
Every time I get my flowers they get nauseous… well prepare to be SICK OF ME— Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 5, 2023