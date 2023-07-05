“Cardi did for female rap what JAY-Z and Drake did," Charlamagne explained. "Whatever that next thing was out, JAY-Z was jumping on it. Whether it was Juvenile’s ‘Ha,’ whether it was Houston, whether it was Rick Ross… DMX, JAY was jumping on it... 50 Cent.”



“Drake did the same thing,” he continued. “Drake did it with lesser-known artists. What Drake did was make the record big. What Jay did with those co-signs was make the artist big."



Uncle Charla has a point. He noted how people started to see view artists like Juvenile, Jeezy and Rick Ross after Hov added his touch to their hits. Drake also had a similar effect on today's artists like Migos, BlocBoy JB, Fetty Wap, and others. All he's saying is that Cardi B has the same touch, but she's going even harder.



"Cardi don’t just do the verse," Charlamagne said. "She do the video, she go Live with them, talk about this that muthaf**ka, tweet about em. That’s what you supposed to do.”



Bardi has been working on her own album, but she's been killing it lately thanks to remixes with GloRilla, Latto, Summer Walker, and now Fendi Da Rapper. Her new collaboration with the Chicago artist "Point Me 2" drops Friday. Catch their entire conversation and see what Cardi B has to say about the comparison below.