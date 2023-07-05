Festival d’été de Québec Starts This Week!

The Festival d'été de Québec, also known as the Quebec City Summer Festival, is an iconic and vibrant cultural extravaganza that takes place annually in Quebec City, Canada. Established in 1968, it's grown to become one of the largest music festivals in North America, offering a diverse range of musical genres featuring both local and international artists.

July 6th through the 16th will be '11 days of music in the heart of Quebec,' showcasing a wide array of artistic performances, including theater, dance, and visual arts. With its picturesque setting, captivating atmosphere, and impressive lineup, there's sure to be something that all music and art enthusiasts can enjoy!