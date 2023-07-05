Festival d’été de Québec Starts This Week!
By Rachel Kaplan
July 5, 2023
The Festival d'été de Québec, also known as the Quebec City Summer Festival, is an iconic and vibrant cultural extravaganza that takes place annually in Quebec City, Canada. Established in 1968, it's grown to become one of the largest music festivals in North America, offering a diverse range of musical genres featuring both local and international artists.
July 6th through the 16th will be '11 days of music in the heart of Quebec,' showcasing a wide array of artistic performances, including theater, dance, and visual arts. With its picturesque setting, captivating atmosphere, and impressive lineup, there's sure to be something that all music and art enthusiasts can enjoy!
Foo Fighters are making their return to the stage following their 2019 performance. This will also be their first performance in Quebec after the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Other headliners include Lana Del Rey, Green Day, Mr. 305, Imagine Dragons, Weezer, and more!
For more information on the schedule of events:
https://www.instagram.com/festivaleteqc/
https://www.facebook.com/FestivaldetedeQuebec