Georgia Restaurant Faces Backlash For 'Tacky' Sign

A restaurant in Georgia is receiving backlash for what many people online are calling a "tacky" and inappropriate sign.

A Subway restaurant in Rincon is under fire for a message that was reportedly written on the sign outside of its shop that some have said is mocking the OceanGate Titan submersible vessel that imploded last month, killing all five people on board, per WTOC. According to a photo shared by the outlet, that was reportedly taken on Sunday (July 2), the sign read, "Our subs don't implode."

Some social media users were less than impressed with the sign after noting its seeming connection to the doomed sub, FOX 5 reports. One person on Twitter commented that the signage was "tacky to say the least" while another opined, "This is what we are doing now? Making fun of people who lost their lives."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Subway said that the sign has been removed and that they have been in contact with the franchise and "made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business."

The Titan submersible reportedly imploded shortly after losing contact on its way to view the wreckage of the Titanic on June 18, killing all five people on board: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood. A couple in Georgia recently revealed their eerie connection to the tragic incident.