Here's The Best Retro Diner In Colorado

Diners reigned supreme as America's premier hangout and dining spot in the 1950s. Decades later, some are still going strong thanks to their affordable menus, nostalgic decor, and dedicated customers.

Many Americans visit these iconic restaurants and see comfy booths, jukeboxes, bright colors, and long counters waiting for them. If you're a fan of retro diners, LoveFood found the best one in every state based on reviews, accolades, and other factors.

Pete's Kitchen was named Colorado's best retro diner! Writers explain why this spot is still popular:

"'Pete's Kitchen has stood on the corner of Colfax and Race Street in Denver since 1942. Check out its fluorescent sign, black leather booths, and vintage wall art, all reflective of a decade gone by. Then feast on Greek-influenced diner dishes. The Greek salad with feta cheese, hot chili peppers, olives, dolmades (stuffed vine leaves) and pita, and the Gyros Melt, a toasted gyro meat sandwich with cucumber sauce and fries, are popular orders. It's open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays."