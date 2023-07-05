Ice Spice Responds To A Troll Who Suggested She Has Down Syndrome

Ice Spice's response was a great way to turn a horrible joke into a moment of love for those who live with down syndrome. It's proof that she truly loves to take the high road nowadays. The rising star continues to make waves everywhere she goes from Times Square to the red carpet of the Met Gala. She's also lit up several stages from the BET Awards 2023 to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she met Taylor Swift for the first time. Afterwards, Ice Spice landed on the remix to Swift's "Karma."



"Getting to know her has been so special," Swift said about Ice Spice, "because I'm blown away by her. She is, in my opinion, she is the one to watch. Just watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career. She's like my new favorite artist and I'm so honored that she's on the song."



As if that wasn't enough star power, she also teamed up with Nicki Minaj for their recent hit "Barbie World" off the Barbie soundtrack, which drops later this month.

