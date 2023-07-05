Illinois Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is officially upon us and grilling season is surely sizzling! Various restaurants scattered across the state serve customers delicious bbq cooked to perfection for the days that you do not feel like firing up your own grill. These restaurants craft some of the best bbq dishes known to Illinois, and locals cannot stop raving about the quality of the food. So, grab a side of mac 'n' cheese and coleslaw, and join us in discovering the best bbq restaurants across America.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq in all of Illinois is served at Smoque BBQ. This one-stop bbq shop is located in Chicago.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq in the entire state:

"Your new favorite barbecue restaurant, Smoque BBQ is known for incredible, Texas-style brisket that’s so fatty and flavorsome it doesn’t need any sauces. However, they're so good, you’ll want to use them anyway and buy a couple of bottles to take home too. Get a brisket platter or brisket sandwich with spicy slaw, baked mac ‘n’ cheese and a cornbread muffin, they're the favorites."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve best bbq across the country visit lovefood.com.