Lab Tests Confirm Substance Found At White House Was Cocaine

By Bill Galluccio

July 5, 2023

White House At Night
Photo: Getty Images

Lab tests have confirmed that the powdery, white substance found in a tiny baggie at the White House was cocaine. The baggie was located near a guest entrance on Sunday (July 2) by officers conducting a routine patrol.

The White House was briefly evacuated as a precaution after the substance was discovered. It was lifted after a field test came back positive for cocaine.

President Joe Biden was not at the White House at the time. He was at Camp David and returned to the White House on Tuesday.

All tour guests are screened before entering the White House, and officials are trying to determine how the drugs slipped past the initial screening. The drugs were found near a security checkpoint where tour guests are asked to check their cell phones before heading to the West Wing of the White House.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation and will review security camera footage and the visitor log. The area is highly trafficked and could make discovering who dropped the drugs very difficult.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.