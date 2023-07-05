Michigan Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is officially upon us and grilling season is surely sizzling! Various restaurants scattered across the state serve customers delicious bbq cooked to perfection for the days that you do not feel like firing up your own grill. These restaurants craft some of the best bbq dishes known to Michigan, and locals cannot stop raving about the quality of the food. So, grab a side of mac 'n' cheese and coleslaw, and join us in discovering the best bbq restaurants across America.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq in all of Michigan is served at Slows Bar-B-Q. This one-stop bbq shop is located in Detroit.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq in the entire state:

"Set up to help regenerate downtown Detroit in 2005, Slows Bar-B-Q continues to impress. It offers great slow-cooked food and craft beers in a trendy space. Everyone loves the North Carolina-style pulled pork which comes bathed in vinegar sauce, get it on a grilled roll topped with coleslaw and dill pickles (called The Reason) or on its own with waffles fries and mac ‘n’ cheese. It has two new locations in Midtown and Grand Rapids, plus a food truck."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve best bbq across the country visit lovefood.com.