Minnesota Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is officially upon us and grilling season is surely sizzling! Various restaurants scattered across the state serve customers delicious bbq cooked to perfection for the days that you do not feel like firing up your own grill. These restaurants craft some of the best bbq dishes known to Minnesota, and locals cannot stop raving about the quality of the food. So, grab a side of mac 'n' cheese and coleslaw, and join us in discovering the best bbq restaurants across America.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq in all of Minnesota is served at Animales Barbeque. This one-stop bbq shop is located in Minneapolis.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq in the entire state:

"Food truck Animales Barbeque, which you can find parked permanently outside Able Seedhouse Brewery, has a cult following. Its menu of smoked meats including ribs, hot links (Southern sausage), pork belly and moist chicken drumsticks, and rotating specials such as birria tacos and nachos, keep customers coming back with anticipation to try something new. Not to mention its accompanying sauces and fresh side salads. "

For a continued list of restaurants that serve best bbq across the country visit lovefood.com.