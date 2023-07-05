Nebraska Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is officially upon us and grilling season is surely sizzling! Various restaurants scattered across the state serve customers delicious bbq cooked to perfection for the days that you do not feel like firing up your own grill. These restaurants craft some of the best bbq dishes known to Nebraska, and locals cannot stop raving about the quality of the food. So, grab a side of mac 'n' cheese and coleslaw, and join us in discovering the best bbq restaurants across America.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq in all of Nebraska is served at Smokin Barrel BBQ. This one-stop bbq shop is located in Omaha.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq in the entire state:

"The best brisket in Nebraska can be found at Smokin Barrel BBQ, a former food truck run by a Texan that now has a permanent spot in a strip mall. It has an incredible bark and is the perfect smokiness. The ribs, potato and beans (with brisket mixed in) are also excellent. Although the location is bare bones, the service is second to none."

