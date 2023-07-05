North Carolina Man's Lucky Coin Scores Him $2 Million Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

July 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina scored a huge $2 million lottery win using a lucky coin he found days prior.

Bobby Gary, of Chapel Hill, recently found an old Chuck E. Cheese coin and rather than tossing it out, he decided to keep it as it felt "like it is going to bring me luck" because it was from 2010, the same year he and his wife got married, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I was cleaning out the car and found it underneath the seat," he said. "I told myself, 'I am going to scratch with this until I get lucky."

Apparently he didn't have to wait too long as he stopped by the Harris Teeter on Hillsborough Road in Durham to pick up a Mega 7's ticket that proved to be even luckier than he could have imagined when he discovered he won the $2 million prize.

"I called my wife and told her, 'I just scratched a $2 million ticket,'" he said. "I was bawling my eyes out when I called her. I was just so happy."

Gary claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (June 29), where he had the choice of accepting his winnings as either an annuity of $100,000 over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $1.2 million. He ended up choosing the latter and took home a grand total of $851,174 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked what he plans to do with the new prize, he told lottery officials he hopes to pay bills, invest and possibly even buy a house.

"If we do it right," he said, "this sets us up for the rest of our lives."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.