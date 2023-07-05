Patrick Mahomes' Wife Receives Backlash Over Recent Photo

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, received backlash from animal rights activists after sharing a photo of herself "snuggled" with a dolphin.

The photo was taken during the family's trip to Hawaii last month for the Aloha Golf Classic, which was hosted by their charity, the Mahomies Foundation.

"Ever snuggled a 400lbs dolphin?😍," Brittany wrote on Instagram.

Several commenters criticized the post before the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) posted a lengthy response.

"We know you love companion animals, but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too 🙏💙," PETA wrote. "In the ocean, dolphins swim up to 60 miles each day, but when used for entertainment, they’re confined to small tanks or pools 💔 Many dolphins develop painful conditions, such as stomach ulcers, and some die prematurely from the stressful conditions of extreme captivity. Not to mention, many illnesses can be passed from dolphins to human visitors, including viral, fungal, and bacterial infections such as salmonella. These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us."