Pennsylvania Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is officially upon us and grilling season is surely sizzling! Various restaurants scattered across the state serve customers delicious bbq cooked to perfection for the days that you do not feel like firing up your own grill. These restaurants craft some of the best bbq dishes known to Pennsylvania, and locals cannot stop raving about the quality of the food. So, grab a side of mac 'n' cheese and coleslaw, and join us in discovering the best bbq restaurants across America.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq in all of Pennsylvania is served at Harvey’s Main Street BBQ. This one-stop bbq shop is located in Mount Joy.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq in the entire state:

"You can’t go wrong with anything at Harvey’s Main Street BBQ, a dine-in barbecue restaurant run by competition-winning pitmaster Harvey Schademan. But if you’re struggling to choose, order The Decision Maker, which comes with pulled pork, chicken, ribs, brisket, Cajun sausage, two sides and a roll. You’ll be served loads of food and can try everything with the house barbecue (vinegar, butter, ketchup and mustard) sauce."

