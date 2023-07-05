Shocking Video Catches Shark Swimming Near Beachgoers In Florida

Beachgoers in Florida were enjoying the water until several of them caught a shark swimming nearby. A bystander filmed the shark cruising near many people in the water at Navarre Beach on Monday, July 3, per WTSP.

Some people weren't even aware of the predator lurking nearby until a few good Samaritans started yelling, "Get out of the water!" and "Hurry!" Several beachgoers immediately started running out of the water while others maintained a safe distance. There were no reports of injuries.

The video originally surfaced on the All Things Navarre Beach & Pensacola Beach Facebook group. Cristy Mccallie Cox, who posted the reel, said, "Everyone is safe! Be aware of your surroundings, they were just chasing fish."

Facebook users were shocked at how close the beachgoers were to the creature, while others cracked jokes or admonished people for swimming near fishing piers.

"I might stand on the porch to watch a tornado but I’m not staying in the ocean to watch a shark," one user wrote.

"Sharks is like 'Get off my lawn' hahaha," another said.

One person commented, "It is bound to happen that close to the fishing pier. Calmly move away and let him/her hunt for dinner and then you can happily swim again after it leaves."