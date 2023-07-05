Bucket lists may typically be filled with a person's travel desires or plans for the future, but some foodies have lists of restaurants around the country — or even around the world — that they hope to visit at some point in their life.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the the U.S. to find the restaurants that everyone needs to visit at least once, compiling a list of the best "bucket list" restaurant in each state, "from Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants and award-winning cuisine to historic diners and cafes."

So which must-try Wisconsin restaurant made the list?

Sanford

This Milwaukee eatery that serves New American fare — "with the finest possible ingredients, coming from as close to home as possible," per its website — has been honored with a coveted James Beard Award. Sanford is located at 1547 N. Jackson Street in Milwaukee.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Upscale American restaurant Sanford — a James Beard Award winner, most famous for its impressive tasting menu options — is the shining star of the bustling Milwaukee restaurant scene. Constantly changing, Sanford's four-course Exploration Menu discovers dishes from cuisines all around the world, while the seven-course Surprise Tasting Menu is created to offer a snapshot of the chef's food philosophy."

