"I see media outlets keep reaching," the 24-year-old artist said. "I never got kicked off a plane for trying to smoke weed. I had smoked weed before I got on the flight and my homie, he smelled like weed in the back of the plane and I heard the flight attendant say something. So I walked to the back to see what was up lady got yelling at me."



The brief clip clearly didn't show anything that happened before or after the moment he walked off the plane. Trippie went on to say that he and his team were able to get off the plane voluntarily and leave the airport on a private jet. He also appeared to allege that he felt disrespected by one of the flight attendants.



"Honestly, I feel like the flight attendants always got like some type of attitude or some type of animosity like they hate their job or something," he continued. "I was pretty fine, I'm fine with flying first class but you know when I feel like I'm disrespected or I'm not welcome, I will go fly private because I feel like you know, I gotta get to my bag if I'm going to pick up [$350,000], [$20,000]. Ain't s**t. Put some respect on it."



Trippie Redd hasn't said anything else about the incident nor has the airliner.