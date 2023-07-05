Video Shows Woman Freaking Out On Plane, Claims Passenger 'Is Not Real'
By Jason Hall
July 5, 2023
A bizarre video shared online shows a woman having a meltdown on an American Airlines plane and claiming that another passenger "is not real" while attempting to exit the aircraft.
The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, shows the woman walking through the cabin while crying and yelling profanities as the plane attempted to depart from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f**k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f**k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it,” the woman said in the video. “I don’t give two f**ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf****r back there is NOT real.”
(WARNING: The video below contains foul language).
The woman then points to the rear of the plane, which causes other passengers seen in the background of the video to turn their heads.
“You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” the woman said before walking out of the shot.
Comedian Carrot Top said he was on the plane when the incident took place in a video shared on his Instagram account.
“I hope she’s happy!!! We’re all stuck in Dallas now because of her,” he wrote in the caption of another video post.
The incident reportedly led to a delay of roughly three hours as other passengers were forced to depart and reboard the plane, according to the TikTok user who initially shared the video.
“I hope you’re having a relaxing evening behind bars in Dallas Texas and hope you enjoyed your little stunt,” Carrot Top said about the woman in his Instagram video addressing the incident.
It's unclear whether the woman was arrested in relation ot the incident, although the TikTok account claimed she faced no consequences at the time.