Video Shows Woman Freaking Out On Plane, Claims Passenger 'Is Not Real'

A bizarre video shared online shows a woman having a meltdown on an American Airlines plane and claiming that another passenger "is not real" while attempting to exit the aircraft.

The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, shows the woman walking through the cabin while crying and yelling profanities as the plane attempted to depart from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f**k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f**k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it,” the woman said in the video. “I don’t give two f**ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf****r back there is NOT real.”

(WARNING: The video below contains foul language).