WATCH: California Woman Stung 1,000 Times By Bees Living In Walls Of Home

74-year-old Linda Briggs was outside of her home in Murrieta on June 28th when she was swarmed by hundreds of bees. According to SF Gate, Briggs tried to swat the insects away with a towel, but they continued to sting her. A neighbor who witnessed the incident called 911 and came over to the woman's house with a hose, attempting to spray the bees off of Briggs and away from the property.

SF Gate mentioned that firefighters arrived on scene and used "water and foam" to try and get rid of the bees but were unsuccessful. Briggs and a firefighter were transported to a local hospital to be treated for numerous stings. Medical professionals found over 700 stingers inside of Briggs' skin. Studies shared by the Mayo Clinic reveal that "if you get stung more than a dozen times, the accumulation of venom may induce a toxic reaction and make you feel quite sick."