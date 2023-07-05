Woman Chased Down And Killed By Man With Stolen Forklift

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man accused of running over an elderly woman with a stolen forklift. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said that they received a report of a break-in at a Lowe's in Waldorf early Sunday (July 2) morning.

Officials said that 20-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown stole a forklift from the home improvement store and then drove it to a nearby Home Depot parking lot, where he rammed it into a parked car.

Gloristine Pinkney, 73, was sleeping in her car when it was struck. She got out of her car and started to run away, but Brown chased her down and ran over her with the forklift.

He then left the forklift, took Pikney's car, and fled the scene.

Officers tracked down Brown later that day and found Pikney's near his home. He was taken into custody without incident and is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and theft.

Investigators have not determined a motive for Brown's actions but did note that he did not previously know Pinkney.