2 Arizona Destinations Among The Best Swimming Holes In The U.S.

Two popular destinations in Arizona were recognized among the best swimming holes in the U.S., joining other spots in summertime destinations like Hawaii, California and Florida.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of 13 of the best swimming holes around the country, the best places to cool down in the heat of the dawning summer, and two destinations in the Grand Canyon State made the list: Havasu Falls at the Havasupai Indian Reservation and Slide Rock in Sedona. Here's what the site had to say:

"Tucked into a remote area of the Grand Canyon on the Havasupai Indian Reservation, a 10-mile trek, mule or horse ride will bring you to one of the country's most magnificent waterfalls, Havasu Falls. Havasupai translates to the 'people of the blue-green waters,' aptly named as the cascades spill into a dreamy aqua-colored pool with incredible hues thanks to the high levels of magnesium and calcium carbonate in the water."

"Slide Rock is located in Slide Rock State Park, just a short drive north of Sedona through Oak Creek Canyon. Visitors can enjoy sliding down the 80-foot-long waterway carved out of sandstone, with the smooth, sloped rock leading into deep pools. There are shallow stretches in the creek to splash around in, and boulder jumping can be enjoyed too. In between deeps, the red rock ledges are ideal for soaking up the sun, and there are lots of other things to do in the park, including hiking."

These are the best summer swimming holes in the U.S.:

Havasu Falls (Arizona)

Jacob's Well (Texas)

Queen's Bath (Hawaii)

Slide Rock (Arizona)

Wekiwa Springs State Park (Florida)

Tallulah Gorge State Park (Georgia)

Rainbow Pools (California)

Enfield Falls at Robert H. Treman State Park (New York)

Midnight Hole (North Carolina)

Johnson's Shut-Ins (Missouri)

Firehole River (Wyoming)

God's Bath (California)

Lake Disharoon Slide (Georgia)

