45% Of U.S. Tap Water Likely Contaminated With Forever Chemicals

A new study from the U.S. Geological Survey estimates that PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," are likely to be found in nearly half of the tap water in the country.

PFAS, which stands for polyfluorinated alkyl substances, are a group of chemicals used in many common household items, like non-stick cookware, dental floss, and stain-resistant clothing. They do not break down over time, can remain in the environment, and seep into everything from water to food.

The chemicals have been linked to numerous health issues, including cancer, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, and liver damage.

Researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey tested water samples from 269 private wells and 447 from public sources between 2016 and 2021. Based on their findings, they estimate that forever chemicals are found in about 45% of the tap water in the country.

They said there was little difference between private wells and public water sources, with the highest levels of contamination found in urban areas near manufacturing plants that use PFAS to make products.

Toxicologist Dr. Jamie DeWitt told CNN that while the study is concerning, people don't need to stop using tap water.

"I don't think people should be afraid, but they should be aware and armed themselves with knowledge so that they can get information that will help them to make decisions," she said.