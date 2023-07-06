Eagles Announce Farewell Tour With Special Guest

After performing across the globe for over five decades, the Eagles just announced that they will be embarking on their final tour this year. "The Long Goodbye" is set to kick off on September 7th, 2023, and run through 2025. The band took to social media to share a heartwarming message with fans and followers, and to detail which cities they will be performing in this year.

"The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up."

Bandmates Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey also took time to thank fans for being the fuel that has allowed the Eagles to tour for over 50 years.

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

As if witnessing the pure melodic magic that is the Eagles isn't amazing enough, special guests Steely Dan will also be joining the band on tour this year! The two groups will be taking the stage in New York, New York, Boston, Massachusetts, Newark, New Jersey, Belmont Park, New York, Denver, Colorado, Indianapolis, Indiana, Detroit, Michigan, Cleveland, Ohio, Atlanta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, Lexington, Kentucky, and last but not least, St. Paul, Minnesota, on November 17th.