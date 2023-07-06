Flavor Flav Reveals What Really Inspired His Infamous Clock Necklace

By Tony M. Centeno

July 6, 2023

Flavor Flav
Photo: Getty Images

Flavor Flav has finally revealed where he got the idea for his notorious clock pendent.

During a recent radio interview with fellow iconic rapper Roxanne Shaunte, the Public Enemy rapper recalled the moment when he was inspired to wear huge clocks around his neck. Flav explained that a "crackhead" pulled up to his neighborhood one day and tried to sell him and his crew some big shower clocks that she had swiped from a store. What happened next would become the first time Flav had ever worn such a large clock around his neck.

“She went to Fortunoff, stole this big bag, big box of shower clocks came through our projects selling them," Flav explained. "So my boy, Son of Berserk, you know what I’m saying? He took the stopwatch off my neck and put the clock around my neck and everybody was laughing. It was a big joke and all of that.”

“So they dared me to wear that clock on stage, but during the show," he continued. "So when we went to open up for the Beastie Boys in Passaic, New Jersey, 1986, I wore the clock, Roxanne, and then the next day on the front page of Newsday, New York Times, New York Post, the look of the clock was dope.”

The rest is history. Flav has worn an assortment of oversized clocks in various colors and designs ever since. His clock pendants have gone on to inspire a whole new generation of fans. He recently posted a video of his grandson Prince rocking his own clock. Check it out below.

