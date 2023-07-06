Florida Restaurant Named Among Best 'Seafood Shacks' In America

Many restaurants serve seafood, from fast food restaurants to fine-dining establishments. Sometimes it's the low-key spots that have the most indulgent versions of shrimp, crabs, lobster, and other favorites from the sea.

If you're looking for a top-notch seafood joint, Cheapism found the best seafood shacks to try this summer. The website states, "From coast to coast, we've highlighted 20 of America's most beloved sea- and lake-side eateries to visit this season and even what to order."

A Florida restaurant was featured on the list: Alabama Jack's! Here's why it was chosen:

"It's a bit of a swamp bar floating on two barges among the mangroves, but the lively watering hole Alabama Jack's has been around for more than 50 years entertaining the masses — even the same band has even been playing at the joint for over 28 years. The brightly colored, no-fuss shack is a time warp to Old Florida along Card Sound Road — aka the scenic route from Miami to Key Largo — with a healthy mix of locals, bikers, retirees, families, and boats tied up in the back. In addition to a breezy atmosphere and legendary conch fritters, you'll also find crab cakes, steamed shrimp, fried fish sandwiches, and plenty of cold beer to go around, too."