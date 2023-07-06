Florida Restaurant Named Among Best 'Seafood Shacks' In America
By Zuri Anderson
July 6, 2023
Many restaurants serve seafood, from fast food restaurants to fine-dining establishments. Sometimes it's the low-key spots that have the most indulgent versions of shrimp, crabs, lobster, and other favorites from the sea.
If you're looking for a top-notch seafood joint, Cheapism found the best seafood shacks to try this summer. The website states, "From coast to coast, we've highlighted 20 of America's most beloved sea- and lake-side eateries to visit this season and even what to order."
A Florida restaurant was featured on the list: Alabama Jack's! Here's why it was chosen:
"It's a bit of a swamp bar floating on two barges among the mangroves, but the lively watering hole Alabama Jack's has been around for more than 50 years entertaining the masses — even the same band has even been playing at the joint for over 28 years. The brightly colored, no-fuss shack is a time warp to Old Florida along Card Sound Road — aka the scenic route from Miami to Key Largo — with a healthy mix of locals, bikers, retirees, families, and boats tied up in the back. In addition to a breezy atmosphere and legendary conch fritters, you'll also find crab cakes, steamed shrimp, fried fish sandwiches, and plenty of cold beer to go around, too."
Alabama Jack's is located at 58000 Card Sound Rd in Key Largo.