Jennifer Lopez Addresses Backlash Against Her Cocktail Brand
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 6, 2023
Jennifer Lopez has some words for people who have been criticizing her new cocktail brand, Delola. This week, the singer/actress took to Instagram to address the backlash she's received.
"You know what, I know that a lot of people have been talking about, ‘Oh, she doesn’t even drink, what’s she doing with a cocktail out?’" she shared in the video posted on Tuesday, July 4th. "And to tell you the truth, that was true for a long time. I didn't drink. A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out, over the past 10, maybe 15 years, I have been, you know, having the occasional cocktail."
JLo continued, "I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly, I don’t drink to get s–t faced. I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly.”
The "I'm Real" singer first announced her alcohol brand in April. "I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I'm realizing the importance of enjoying life," JLo said in a video at the time. "I just wanted to create something better — something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola."
However, fans weren't too happy about the launch. Instagram account Creative Sobriety called the move "disappointing" and "off-brand," and many fans have pointed out that she should have launched a non-alcoholic brand to be sensitive to her husband Ben Affleck's past struggles.