Jennifer Lopez Addresses Backlash Against Her Cocktail Brand

Jennifer Lopez has some words for people who have been criticizing her new cocktail brand, Delola. This week, the singer/actress took to Instagram to address the backlash she's received.

"You know what, I know that a lot of people have been talking about, ‘Oh, she doesn’t even drink, what’s she doing with a cocktail out?’" she shared in the video posted on Tuesday, July 4th. "And to tell you the truth, that was true for a long time. I didn't drink. A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out, over the past 10, maybe 15 years, I have been, you know, having the occasional cocktail."