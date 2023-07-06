Macy Gray & The California Jet Club Share Global Dates For 'The Reset Tour'

Macy Gray is hitting the road for a brand new tour with her band The California Jet Club.



On Wednesday, July 5, the veteran singer took to social media to announce the international dates for "The Reset Tour." Macy Gray and her band will kick off the tour in Troy, N.Y. on September 29 before she pulls up to other towns in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Maryland before she goes overseas. The tour will continue in Ireland on Oct. 26 and will go through The UK, France, Germany and other countries until their final show in Monaco on November 25.