Macy Gray & The California Jet Club Share Global Dates For 'The Reset Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 6, 2023
Macy Gray is hitting the road for a brand new tour with her band The California Jet Club.
On Wednesday, July 5, the veteran singer took to social media to announce the international dates for "The Reset Tour." Macy Gray and her band will kick off the tour in Troy, N.Y. on September 29 before she pulls up to other towns in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Maryland before she goes overseas. The tour will continue in Ireland on Oct. 26 and will go through The UK, France, Germany and other countries until their final show in Monaco on November 25.
The tour comes in support of Macy Gray & The California Jet Club's debut album The Reset, which dropped back in February. Their new project comes with 13 songs including the lead single "Every Night" featuring Maino. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. Find out more information now and see the full list of dates below.
Macy Gray & The California Jet Club "The Reset Tour" International Dates
Sept. 29 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Sept. 30 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
Oct. 1 - East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich Odeum
Oct. 3 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
Oct. 4 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Oct. 6 - Lexington, MA - Cary Hall
Oct. 7 - Waterville, ME - Waterville Opera House
Oct. 8 - New York, NY - SOB’s
Oct. 10 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Oct. 12 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavillon
Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Oct. 15 - Bethesda, MD - Bethesda Blues and Jaz
Oct. 26 - Cork, Ireland - Guinness Cork Jazz Festival @ Cork Opera House
Oct. 27 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
Oct. 30 - London, UK - Ronnie Scott’s
Oct. 31 - London, UK - Ronnie Scott’s
Nov. 1 - London, UK - Ronnie Scott’s
Nov. 5 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed
Nov. 7 - Paris, France - L’Olympia
Nov. 8 - Brussels, Belgium - Madeleine
Nov. 9 - Rotterdam, Holland - Annabel
Nov. 11 - Naestved, Denmark - Arena Naestved
Nov. 12 - Aarhus, Denmark - Musickhuset
Nov. 13 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast
Nov. 14 - Lodz, Poland - Wytwornia
Nov. 16 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
Nov. 18 - Aix en Provence, France - 6MIC
Nov. 19 - Milan, Italy - The Blue Note
Nov. 21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten Zurich
Nov. 25 - Monte Carlo, Monaco - Monte Carlo Jazz Festival