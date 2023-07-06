Macy Gray & The California Jet Club Share Global Dates For 'The Reset Tour'

By Tony M. Centeno

July 6, 2023

Macy Gray

Macy Gray is hitting the road for a brand new tour with her band The California Jet Club.

On Wednesday, July 5, the veteran singer took to social media to announce the international dates for "The Reset Tour." Macy Gray and her band will kick off the tour in Troy, N.Y. on September 29 before she pulls up to other towns in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Maryland before she goes overseas. The tour will continue in Ireland on Oct. 26 and will go through The UK, France, Germany and other countries until their final show in Monaco on November 25.

The tour comes in support of Macy Gray & The California Jet Club's debut album The Reset, which dropped back in February. Their new project comes with 13 songs including the lead single "Every Night" featuring Maino. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. Find out more information now and see the full list of dates below.



Macy Gray & The California Jet Club "The Reset Tour" International Dates


Sept. 29 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Sept. 30 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

Oct. 1 - East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich Odeum

Oct. 3 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

Oct. 4 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Oct. 6 - Lexington, MA - Cary Hall

Oct. 7 - Waterville, ME - Waterville Opera House

Oct. 8 - New York, NY - SOB’s

Oct. 10 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Oct. 12 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavillon

Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct. 15 - Bethesda, MD - Bethesda Blues and Jaz

Oct. 26 - Cork, Ireland - Guinness Cork Jazz Festival @ Cork Opera House

Oct. 27 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

Oct. 30 - London, UK - Ronnie Scott’s

Oct. 31 - London, UK - Ronnie Scott’s

Nov. 1 - London, UK - Ronnie Scott’s

Nov. 5 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

Nov. 7 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

Nov. 8 - Brussels, Belgium - Madeleine

Nov. 9 - Rotterdam, Holland - Annabel

Nov. 11 - Naestved, Denmark - Arena Naestved

Nov. 12 - Aarhus, Denmark - Musickhuset

Nov. 13 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

Nov. 14 - Lodz, Poland - Wytwornia

Nov. 16 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

Nov. 18 - Aix en Provence, France - 6MIC

Nov. 19 - Milan, Italy - The Blue Note

Nov. 21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten Zurich

Nov. 25 - Monte Carlo, Monaco - Monte Carlo Jazz Festival

