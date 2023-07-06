Massachusetts Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State
By Jason Hall
July 6, 2023
A Sturbridge barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Massachusetts.
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included B.T.'s Smokehouse as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Growing from a trailer to a shack, B.T.'s Smokehouse is a flourishing Southern-style barbecue joint in tiny, historic Sturbridge," Love Food wrote. "It serves dry-rubbed and 24-hour-smoked meats, infused with hickory and local cherry wood, and served as plates or stuffed into burritos, Reubens and sandwiches. Standouts are the pulled pork, ribs, brisket, potato salad, mac ‘n’ cheese and collard greens."
Love Food's full list of the best barbecue restaurants in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
- Alaska- The Smokehouse
- Arizona- Little Miss BBQ
- Arkansas- Sim's Bar-B-Que
- California- Copper Top BBQ
- Colorado- Georgia Boys
- Connecticut- Pig Rig
- Delaware- Limestone BBQ and Bourbon
- Florida- Shiver's Bar-B-Q
- Georgia- Wiley's Championship BBQ
- Hawaii- Sunset Smokehouse
- Idaho- Rib Shack Barbecue
- Illinois- Smoque BBQ
- Indiana- Hank's Smoked Briskets
- Iowa- Jimmy Jack's Rib Shack
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
- Kentucky- Old Hickory Bar-B-Que
- Louisiana- The Joint
- Maine- Wilson County Barbecue
- Maryland- 2Fifty Texas BBQ
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse
- Michigan- Slow Bar-B-Q
- Minnesota- Animales Barbecue
- Mississippi- Clay's House of Pig
- Missouri- City Butcher and Barbecue
- Montana- The Notorious P.I.G.
- Nebraska- Smokin Barrel BBQ
- Nevada- John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill
- New Hampshire- Smokeshow Barbecue
- New Jersey- Red White & Que Smokehouse
- New Mexico- Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue
- New York- John Brown BBQ
- North Carolina- Skylight Inn BBQ
- North Dakota- Spitfire Bar & Grill
- Ohio- Eli's BBQ
- Oklahoma- Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch
- Oregon- Matt's BBQ
- Pennsylvania- Harvey's Main Street BBQ
- Rhode Island- Durk's Bar-B-Q
- South Carolina- Lewis Barbecue
- South Dakota- J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ PIT
- Tennessee- Peg Leg Porker
- Texas- Franklin Barbecue
- Utah- Charlotte-Rose's Carolina BBQ
- Vermont- Bluebird Barbecue
- Virginia- HogsHead Cafe
- Washington- Brileys BBQ & Grill
- West Virginia- Dem 2 Brothers And A Grill
- Wisconsin- Double B's BBQ
- Wyoming- HQ BBQ