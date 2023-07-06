Nelly Reportedly Sells Off The Rights To Half His Catalog For $50 Million

In addition to selling off half the rights to his catalog, Nelly is also working on adding to his massive collection of music. TMZ also reports that the St. Louis native is also in the studio cooking up new music. He's currently working on a new country album that will serve as the follow-up to his 2021 project Heartland. His most recent body of work contains eight songs featuring contributions from country artists like Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Breland and more.



"The idea of the project has been ever since 'Over and Over' — so since 2004, 2005, after seeing that success," Nelly told Billboard about the first album. "But the only reason I even thought that I could have success with 'Over and Over' was because, even when we dropped Country Grammar, we were getting so much love from this community. We were getting booked at fairs, at rodeos, and functions within the country world. When you’re just getting on, you don’t give a damn who’s out in the audience — you’re just happy that somebody is listening to you!"



As of this report, there's no confirmed release date for Nelly's upcoming project.