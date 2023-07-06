Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Shocking 'Biggest Celebrity Crush'

As Olivia Rodrigo prepares to drop her sophomore album GUTS in the fall, the Grammy winner sat down with Vogue to talk about her career and, more importantly, turning 20! During the interview published on Thursday, July 6th, Rodrigo revealed her "biggest celebrity crush," and it's not someone you'd necessarily guess.

While Rodrigo and interviewer Jia Tolentino perused a record store in the East Village, the "drivers license" singer revealed that Bruce Springsteen is her ultimate celebrity crush. "He’s my biggest celebrity crush of all time," she said in the interview. While the 73-year-old being the 20-year-old's celebrity crush may be surprising, it does make sense when you consider Rodrigo's dedication to songwriting. He's considered one of the greatest American singer-songwriters of all time. In fact, Rolling Stone ranked him as No. 14 on their "100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time" list.

To end June, Rodrigo released her first new single since 2021 called "Vampire." She also officially announced her highly-anticipated sophomore album GUTS, which will drop on September 8th. Elsewhere in the Vogue profile, Rodrigo played the fashion magazine four songs from the upcoming album.

Of the four never-before-heard tracks, Tolentino wrote: "There were two wrenching, cinematic ballads, but they were crafted with a new self-​assurance. The other two tracks were playful and insouciant. Rodrigo careened toward an ill-​advised and irresistible night with an ex. On the other, she sweetly wove a lyrical cat’s cradle about the impossible expectations that rest on idealized young women—the pressure to be sexy, thoughtful, funny, kind, inspirational, easygoing, endlessly grateful.”