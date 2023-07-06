Pizza Joint Named Colorado's Best Fast Food Restaurant

Fast food became a permanent part of the American experience thanks to chains like McDonald's and KFC. Despite the popularity of these brands, there are plenty of other fast-food restaurants that either have their own chains or keep a dedicated local customer base.

LoveFood has a list for those craving a different fast food experience. The website found every state's best fast food restaurant, stating, "Whether you’re craving a juicy burger stacked with melted cheese and crispy bacon, the freshest fish tacos, or the spiciest chili fries, you'll find what you're looking for at these fabulous no-frills food trucks, hole-in-the-wall gems, and mom-and-pop eateries."

Beau Jo's was named Colorado's best fast-food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Founded in Idaho Springs in 1973, Beau Jo's pioneered what's today known as Colorado-style ‘mountain pizza’, a type of pizza pie with a distinctive thick, honey-sweetened crust that creates a barrier to hold in the mountain of toppings. These huge pizzas are sold by the pound, and one could easily feed a family. Piled high with homemade pizza sauce, salami, meatballs, bacon, Italian sausage, and mozzarella, The Motherlode is one of the most popular choices. There are six Beau Jo's branches around Colorado."