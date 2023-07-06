Pizza Joint Named Colorado's Best Fast Food Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

July 6, 2023

Close-up of pepperoni pizza
Photo: Getty Images

Fast food became a permanent part of the American experience thanks to chains like McDonald's and KFC. Despite the popularity of these brands, there are plenty of other fast-food restaurants that either have their own chains or keep a dedicated local customer base.

LoveFood has a list for those craving a different fast food experience. The website found every state's best fast food restaurant, stating, "Whether you’re craving a juicy burger stacked with melted cheese and crispy bacon, the freshest fish tacos, or the spiciest chili fries, you'll find what you're looking for at these fabulous no-frills food trucks, hole-in-the-wall gems, and mom-and-pop eateries."

Beau Jo's was named Colorado's best fast-food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Founded in Idaho Springs in 1973, Beau Jo's pioneered what's today known as Colorado-style ‘mountain pizza’, a type of pizza pie with a distinctive thick, honey-sweetened crust that creates a barrier to hold in the mountain of toppings. These huge pizzas are sold by the pound, and one could easily feed a family. Piled high with homemade pizza sauce, salami, meatballs, bacon, Italian sausage, and mozzarella, The Motherlode is one of the most popular choices. There are six Beau Jo's branches around Colorado."

Beau Jo's has several locations across Colorado. They also have a food truck!

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

