Popular Burger Chain Named Washington's Best Fast Food Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

July 6, 2023

The Ultimate Double Spicy Crispy Fried Chicken Burger
Photo: Getty Images

Fast food became a permanent part of the American experience thanks to chains like McDonald's and KFC. Despite the popularity of these brands, there are plenty of other fast-food restaurants that either have their own chains or keep a dedicated local customer base.

LoveFood has a list for those craving a different fast food experience. The website found every state's best fast food restaurant, stating, "Whether you’re craving a juicy burger stacked with melted cheese and crispy bacon, the freshest fish tacos, or the spiciest chili fries, you'll find what you're looking for at these fabulous no-frills food trucks, hole-in-the-wall gems, and mom-and-pop eateries."

Katsu Burger was named Washington's best fast-food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you’re going to mess with a fast food classic, there had better be a pretty good reason. Katsu Burger, with three restaurants in Seattle and several others in the surrounding areas, has found one: a marriage of the classic American burger with katsu, the Japanese technique involving coating food in panko breadcrumbs and frying. The burgers come with a range of fusion toppings, and customers say they’re delicious, perfectly cooked, and huge."

Katsu Burger has several locations across the Seattle metro area.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.