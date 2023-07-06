Popular Burger Chain Named Washington's Best Fast Food Restaurant

Fast food became a permanent part of the American experience thanks to chains like McDonald's and KFC. Despite the popularity of these brands, there are plenty of other fast-food restaurants that either have their own chains or keep a dedicated local customer base.

LoveFood has a list for those craving a different fast food experience. The website found every state's best fast food restaurant, stating, "Whether you’re craving a juicy burger stacked with melted cheese and crispy bacon, the freshest fish tacos, or the spiciest chili fries, you'll find what you're looking for at these fabulous no-frills food trucks, hole-in-the-wall gems, and mom-and-pop eateries."

Katsu Burger was named Washington's best fast-food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you’re going to mess with a fast food classic, there had better be a pretty good reason. Katsu Burger, with three restaurants in Seattle and several others in the surrounding areas, has found one: a marriage of the classic American burger with katsu, the Japanese technique involving coating food in panko breadcrumbs and frying. The burgers come with a range of fusion toppings, and customers say they’re delicious, perfectly cooked, and huge."