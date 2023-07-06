Pregnant Fan Goes Into Labor Minutes After Taylor Swift's Cincinnati Show

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been enchanting Swifties around the country for months, but one pregnant fan's night during a recent tour stop in Ohio was made even more memorable when she went into labor mere minutes after the show ended.

Tori Hedges learned she was expecting her first child days after purchasing tickets to night one of Swift's stop in Cincinnati, which ended up being weeks before her due date, per WKRC. However, being heavily pregnant didn't keep her from traveling from Columbus and attending the concert on Friday (June 30) alongside her mother and best friend.

"We were just happy to get down there and go, hoping that I would be able to make it, and luckily was able to make it for the most part," she said.

It was as her group was attempting to leave the stadium that she realized that something felt off and quickly discovered that her water broke and she was going into labor.

"It was not 20 minutes after she had gotten off stage, when we were leaving and going down all the ramps, that I said, 'I think I've got to go to the bathroom,'" she recalled. "When my friend realized what was going on, she started freaking out and grabbed the first person she could find outside of the bathroom."

Fortunately, Swifties stick together and fellow concertgoer Niko Lacobucci didn't hesitate to call 911 after learning Hedges was in labor.

"She goes, 'Should we call 911?' and I said, 'I already did. How do you think you're going to get out of here with all of these people? They're just going to open up and let you drive right through? With an ambulance, they will,'" said Lacobucci.

The moment was so hectic that Lacobucci didn't even know Hedges' name at the time and instead had to ask later via a text. Since that fateful night, they've continued to keep in contact. Hedges even shared some photos of her newborn, whom she welcomed hours after the concert.

As for Hedges, she's enjoying stepping into her own new era as mom to baby Lyle.

"People say that I started my new era as being a new mom," she said. "Leaving The Eras Tour and going into my new one."

The Eras Tour has had no shortage of unforgettable moments, from an hours-long rain delay in Nashville to the long-awaited announcement of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which drops Friday (July 7).