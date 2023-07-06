Sandwich Shop Named Florida's Best Fast Food Restaurant

Fast food became a permanent part of the American experience thanks to chains like McDonald's and KFC. Despite the popularity of these brands, there are plenty of other fast-food restaurants that either have their own chains or keep a dedicated local customer base.

LoveFood has a list for those craving a different fast food experience. The website found every state's best fast food restaurant, stating, "Whether you’re craving a juicy burger stacked with melted cheese and crispy bacon, the freshest fish tacos, or the spiciest chili fries, you'll find what you're looking for at these fabulous no-frills food trucks, hole-in-the-wall gems, and mom-and-pop eateries."

Sanguich de Miami was named Florida's best fast-food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you’re in Miami and in need of a quick food fix, a Cubano is the way to go. Sanguich de Miami is the only joint on our list that has a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award, but there’s nothing overly fancy or pretentious about this sandwich shop in Little Havana. There's usually a line of diners at the walk-up window and almost everyone is after the same thing: a hearty Cuban sandwich filled with pork butt that's been marinated for a week in garlic and spices. That said, the chicharrones and plantain fries are also incredible."