Teenager Falls 100 Feet Off A Cliff In Off-Limits Area In Pierce County

By Zuri Anderson

July 6, 2023

Rear view of hikers man or woman with boots walking.
Photo: Getty Images

A teenager was rescued after he fell dozens of feet off a cliff in a closed-off area of a Washington state park, according to KIRO 7. Two rescue agencies teamed up to save the young victim, who plummeted 100 feet onto rocks at Victor Falls Park in Bonney Lake on Wednesday (July 5).

East Pierce and Rescue crews got to the scene around 1 p.m. to "medically stabilize" the victim and do triage, Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sandlian told reporters. Then, Central Pierce was called in to help with rescue efforts. The rough, uneven terrain made the process difficult for firefighters.

“They set up the rope rescue system, the vertical rope, and assisted in getting the patient on that rope system into a scopes basket,” Sandlian explained. “These are very challenging."

Crews said the victim survived but suffered serious injuries, including damage to his back and head. No word on his condition as of Thursday, July 6.

"We’ve obviously had worse outcomes here," Sandlian told FOX 13. "The crews did an amazing job getting down there and triaging him and medically stabilizing him and getting him up to the top, so we can transport him to the hospital."

Firefighters learned the teenager, who's described as 16 or 17, entered the off-limits area with his friend by going around the fence.

Reporters said city officials closed off parts of Victor Falls after a man in his 50s fell to his death in 2019.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.