A teenager was rescued after he fell dozens of feet off a cliff in a closed-off area of a Washington state park, according to KIRO 7. Two rescue agencies teamed up to save the young victim, who plummeted 100 feet onto rocks at Victor Falls Park in Bonney Lake on Wednesday (July 5).

East Pierce and Rescue crews got to the scene around 1 p.m. to "medically stabilize" the victim and do triage, Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sandlian told reporters. Then, Central Pierce was called in to help with rescue efforts. The rough, uneven terrain made the process difficult for firefighters.

“They set up the rope rescue system, the vertical rope, and assisted in getting the patient on that rope system into a scopes basket,” Sandlian explained. “These are very challenging."