Teenager Falls 100 Feet Off A Cliff In Off-Limits Area In Pierce County
By Zuri Anderson
July 6, 2023
A teenager was rescued after he fell dozens of feet off a cliff in a closed-off area of a Washington state park, according to KIRO 7. Two rescue agencies teamed up to save the young victim, who plummeted 100 feet onto rocks at Victor Falls Park in Bonney Lake on Wednesday (July 5).
East Pierce and Rescue crews got to the scene around 1 p.m. to "medically stabilize" the victim and do triage, Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sandlian told reporters. Then, Central Pierce was called in to help with rescue efforts. The rough, uneven terrain made the process difficult for firefighters.
“They set up the rope rescue system, the vertical rope, and assisted in getting the patient on that rope system into a scopes basket,” Sandlian explained. “These are very challenging."
EPFR and @CentralPierce crews are on scene of a high-angle rope rescue at Victor Falls in #BonneyLake where a male teen fell about 100’ to the bottom of the falls. pic.twitter.com/BP5fo1U8Q2— East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) July 5, 2023
Crews said the victim survived but suffered serious injuries, including damage to his back and head. No word on his condition as of Thursday, July 6.
"We’ve obviously had worse outcomes here," Sandlian told FOX 13. "The crews did an amazing job getting down there and triaging him and medically stabilizing him and getting him up to the top, so we can transport him to the hospital."
Firefighters learned the teenager, who's described as 16 or 17, entered the off-limits area with his friend by going around the fence.
Reporters said city officials closed off parts of Victor Falls after a man in his 50s fell to his death in 2019.