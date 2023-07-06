The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Colorado

When it comes to early-morning convenience, nothing can beat the breakfast sandwich. Easy to chow down on the go, they've become super popular to enjoy right before school or work. It's not just fast food restaurants serving this handheld. Many other eateries have crafted their own unique and delicious breakfast sandwiches.

For those craving a bite, 24/7 Wall St. found the best breakfast sandwich in every state. This is how the website determined its picks:

"24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of the nation’s best examples. Sometimes they are among the unhealthiest fast-food items on the menu. Though they are analogous to breakfast sandwiches, no breakfast tacos, burritos, or wraps have been included. Sandwiches made with biscuits, however, are common on the list, especially in the Southern states."

Denver Biscuit Company's Dahlia was crowned Colorado's best breakfast sandwich! Here's why customers can't get enough of this sandwich:

"Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits are the specialty here and 11 fairly elaborate biscuit sandwiches are on the menu. The variation that usually gets singled out is the Dahlia — a sausage patty with a fried egg and apple butter, the whole thing draped in maple syrup. (This is a knife-and-fork sandwich)."

Denver Biscuit Company has several locations across Colorado.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.