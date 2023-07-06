The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Washington

When it comes to early-morning convenience, nothing can beat the breakfast sandwich. Easy to chow down on the go, they've become super popular to enjoy right before school or work. It's not just fast food restaurants serving this handheld. Many other eateries have crafted their own unique and delicious breakfast sandwiches.

For those craving a bite, 24/7 Wall St. found the best breakfast sandwich in every state. This is how the website determined its picks:

"24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of the nation’s best examples. Sometimes they are among the unhealthiest fast-food items on the menu. Though they are analogous to breakfast sandwiches, no breakfast tacos, burritos, or wraps have been included. Sandwiches made with biscuits, however, are common on the list, especially in the Southern states."

Washington's best breakfast sandwich is the fried egg sandwich with crab from Seatown RubShack & Fishfry! Here's why customers can't get enough of this sandwich:

"Seattle’s James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef Tom Douglas runs this seafood-focused restaurant in the city’s famed Pike Place Market. The breakfast menu, served daily until 3 p.m., includes a fried egg sandwich on a Dahlia Bakery English muffin, enhanced with avocado and jack cheese. Optional additions include bacon, smoked salmon, or — the definitive local variation — crab."

You can find this restaurant at 2010 Western Ave. in Seattle.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.