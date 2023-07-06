Three Michigan Cities Named Among The Top 100 Places To Live In The US

America, the beautiful. There are thousands of cities and towns scattered across the country that exist as great places to live, providing an abundance of entertainment, education, jobs, and safety to residents. 100 of these places in particular are considered as the best places to live based on data encompassing average home value, population, and more.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best places to live in Michigan are Rochester Hills, Troy, and Ann Arbor.

Here's what Livability had to say about compiling the data to discover the best places to live in America:

"Our list’s second big differentiator is affordability. We take it seriously: Only cities with a median home value of $500,000 or less have a shot at making our best places list. As home prices hit historical highs and inflation continues to rise, we laud the cities that are growing wages and home values while maintaining an affordable cost of living, including reasonable rent and home prices relative to local income. Based on a proprietary algorithm weighting each of the categories, we then assigned more than 2,000 cities that fit our population constraint (75,000-500,000) a LivScore. The top 100 scoring cities, with constraints limiting the number of neighboring cities, form our 2023 Top 100 Best Places to Live – and the top 5% of U.S. cities with populations in the studied range. Per Livability’s emphasis on affordability, only cities with a median home value of $500,000 or less were included in the final Top 100 Best Places to Live."

For a continued list of the best places to live across the country, population, and average home value visit livability.com.