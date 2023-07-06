Toddler Left In Car Overnight Dies, Parents Test Positive For Drugs

Authorities in Florida have arrested a couple after their 18-month-old daughter died. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said that the toddler was left in a car by her parents, Joel and Jazmine Rondon, both 33, overnight as temperatures approached 90 degrees.

Officials said the couple returned home from a Fourth of July celebration around 3 a.m. on Tuesday (July 4) morning and started to unload their car. Sheriff Grady Judd said that Jazmine asked Joel to bring the toddler inside while she took care of their other two children. When Joel went to get the girl, the car doors were closed, and he assumed his wife took her inside already.

When Joel woke up later that morning, he asked one of his kids to check on the baby, but she wasn't in her crib. Joel and Jazmine found the girl unresponsive in the car and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Judd said Joel and Jazmine were tested for drugs at the hospital. They each tested positive for marijuana and alcohol, while Joel also tested positive for methamphetamine.

They were both taken into custody and are facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

"You can imagine what kind of shape they were in when they got home from the party and left this child harnessed in the baby seat in the back of the car," Sheriff Judd said. "This child is 18 months old. She is not old enough to let herself out of the harness, but she certainly is old enough to realize she is suffering a torturous death at the negligence of Joel and Jazmine."