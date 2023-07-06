Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Massive FTX Losses Revealed

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, lost a combined $48 million during the FTX collapse in November 2022, the New York Times reported on Thursday (July 6).

Brady, 45, invested $30 million into the company while and Bündchen, 42, invested $18 million, as part of an endorsement agreement both signed in 2021. The two were among numerous celebrity endorsers sued by a group of former FTX customers who claim the endorsers were "responsible for the many billions of dollars in damages they caused," according to a copy of the lawsuit shared by The Block crypto reporter Stephanie Murray on November 16, 2022.