Video Shows Woman Throwing Monitors, Scanners During Airport Meltdown
By Jason Hall
July 6, 2023
A video shared online shows a woman having a meltdown at a ticket counter at Mexico City International Airport over an issue with her flight reservation.
Maria Guadalupe, 56, was placed into custody for damaging equipment and disturbing the peace after slamming four computer monitors and four handheld barcode scanners during a dispute with a Volaris airline employee who couldn't find her reservation in the computer system, Daily Mail reports. Guadalupe was reportedly attempting to leave the airport when she was placed in custody.
Twitter user @MiguelElBlacky shared footage of the incident on his Twitter account Wednesday (July 5).
Una mujer enfureció en el AICM tras enterarse de que el boleto de @viajaVolaris que compró en una agencia de viajes, no se encontraba registrado en el sistema. Fue bautizada como #LadyAeropuerto pic.twitter.com/lj9h77aJvx— Miguel Hernández (@MiguelElBlacky) July 5, 2023
"A woman became furious at the AICM after learning that the @viajaVolaris ticket she bought at a travel agency was not registered in the system. It was baptized as #LadyAeropuerto," Hernandez said in a translated version of the tweet.
Guadalupe reportedly asked the Volaris employee to refund her missing reservation, but the airline was unable to do so as she booked through a travel agency and the Volaris agent notified that she needed to contact the agency about the refund.
Pierde vuelo y el autocontrol:— Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) July 5, 2023
Es María Guadalupe (56). Exigió reembolso a @viajaVolaris, se lo negaron y arremetió contra empleados en @AICM_mx.
Destrozó 4 monitores y escaners, por lo cual fue detenida. pic.twitter.com/hZHa5NDd1n
“If you don’t want to, don’t give me the money back. I don’t give a f**k. But that’s going to cost you,” Guadalupe shouted in Spanish at the agent. “Don’t give it to me. But you pay for that.”
A nearby employee reportedly escorted the woman away from the area after the meltdown took place. The incident comes days after a bizarre video shared online showed a woman having a meltdown on an American Airlines plane and claiming that another passenger "is not real" while attempting to exit the aircraft.
The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, shows the woman walking through the cabin while crying and yelling profanities as the plane attempted to depart from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The incident reportedly led to a delay of roughly three hours as other passengers were forced to depart and reboard the plane, according to the TikTok user who initially shared the video.