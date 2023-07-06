Video Shows Woman Throwing Monitors, Scanners During Airport Meltdown

A video shared online shows a woman having a meltdown at a ticket counter at Mexico City International Airport over an issue with her flight reservation.

Maria Guadalupe, 56, was placed into custody for damaging equipment and disturbing the peace after slamming four computer monitors and four handheld barcode scanners during a dispute with a Volaris airline employee who couldn't find her reservation in the computer system, Daily Mail reports. Guadalupe was reportedly attempting to leave the airport when she was placed in custody.

Twitter user @MiguelElBlacky shared footage of the incident on his Twitter account Wednesday (July 5).