Cleaning Crew Finds 2 Dead Babies In Daycare Facility Bathroom

By Bill Galluccio

July 7, 2023

Crime scene
Photo: Getty Images

A cleaning crew made a shocking discovery in the bathroom of a daycare facility in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday (July 6) night. Chicago police were called to Bernice Lavine Early Childhood Education Center just before 7 p.m. after the crew found two unresponsive babies stuffed in trash bags on a counter in the bathroom.

The newborns were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities said that a woman was located in the facility and taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. According to WLS, the company managing the daycare center sent a letter to parents saying the woman was an employee who suffered a medical emergency that resulted in the unexpected delivery of her twins.

There were no children at the facility at the time.

Authorities have not made any arrests but are continuing to investigate the incident.

