Dennis Rodman Gets A Face Tattoo And Twitter Has Questions

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has apparently gotten a new tattoo and social media users have questions.

Famed tattoo artist Van Johnson, star of the VH1 series Black Ink Crew, shared a video of Rodman, 62, with a new tattoo of his girlfriend's face on his right cheek on his official Instagram account Thursday (July 6).

"So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it…. What y’all do?@dennisrodman #GODGOTME #Amen," Johnson posted.

The video was re-shared by Daily Loud's official Twitter account and numerous followers criticized the new tattoo.