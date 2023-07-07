Dennis Rodman Gets A Face Tattoo And Twitter Has Questions

By Jason Hall

July 7, 2023

Celebrities Attend Denver Nuggets v Houston Rockets
Photo: Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has apparently gotten a new tattoo and social media users have questions.

Famed tattoo artist Van Johnson, star of the VH1 series Black Ink Crew, shared a video of Rodman, 62, with a new tattoo of his girlfriend's face on his right cheek on his official Instagram account Thursday (July 6).

"So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it…. What y’all do?@dennisrodman #GODGOTME #Amen," Johnson posted.

The video was re-shared by Daily Loud's official Twitter account and numerous followers criticized the new tattoo.

Rodman is one of the most polarizing and larger than life personalities in NBA history with an off-the-court reputation as well-known as his Hall of Fame on-court career. The 62-year-old is a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time NBA rebounding champion, seven-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, one-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection, two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Third Team selection and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Rodman also garnered a notorious reputation for his pestering style of play, as well as his ever-changing hairstyles and self-proclaimed "bad boy" persona during his NBA career, as well as having befriended North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2013.

