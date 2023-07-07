Dennis Rodman Gets A Face Tattoo And Twitter Has Questions
By Jason Hall
July 7, 2023
Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has apparently gotten a new tattoo and social media users have questions.
Famed tattoo artist Van Johnson, star of the VH1 series Black Ink Crew, shared a video of Rodman, 62, with a new tattoo of his girlfriend's face on his right cheek on his official Instagram account Thursday (July 6).
"So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it…. What y’all do?@dennisrodman #GODGOTME #Amen," Johnson posted.
The video was re-shared by Daily Loud's official Twitter account and numerous followers criticized the new tattoo.
Sad.— Mai Iam🤎 (@maiiam_324) July 7, 2023
That was a bad idea— DudeBro (@imdudebro) July 7, 2023
I'm poor and all my tats look better than that— Jay (@JChillinsworth) July 7, 2023
What is you doing Dennis Rodman?? pic.twitter.com/8aqQW9NkmO— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) July 7, 2023
Girlfriend… not even wife…— ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 (@9illeh) July 7, 2023
Lemme know if you need to borrow 🙏 pic.twitter.com/El165kfokv— G FUEL | Ethan (@EthanStimson) July 7, 2023
That break up is going be crazy 😂🤣😭— Jonathan The Mr Menace (@sillyboneswag95) July 7, 2023
face tattoo is always a bad idea— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 7, 2023
And here we thought he was wild in the NBA 😂😂😂— 👑🐂 King Brown Cow (@FBrownCow) July 7, 2023
Rodman is one of the most polarizing and larger than life personalities in NBA history with an off-the-court reputation as well-known as his Hall of Fame on-court career. The 62-year-old is a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time NBA rebounding champion, seven-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, one-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection, two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Third Team selection and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Rodman also garnered a notorious reputation for his pestering style of play, as well as his ever-changing hairstyles and self-proclaimed "bad boy" persona during his NBA career, as well as having befriended North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2013.