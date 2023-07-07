Disciplinary Committee Recommends Rudy Giuliani Be Disbarred

A disciplinary committee with the Washington D.C. Bar Association has recommended that Rudy Giuliani be disbarred. The three-member panel accused Giuliani of engaging in "frivolous" and "destructive" practices as part of his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"The right to vote is the 'essence of a democratic society.' Respondent's frivolous lawsuit attempted unjustifiably and without precedent to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania voters and ultimately sought to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election. He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it," the committee wrote in its 38-page report. "By prosecuting that destructive case, Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law. He should be disbarred."

The committee's recommendation is not final. The case will now be considered by the Bar Association's Board on Professional Responsibility and the D.C. Court of Appeals.

"The decision-makers at the DC Bar Association are nothing more than an arm of the permanent regime in Washington," said Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani. "This is also part of an effort to deny President Trump effective counsel by persecuting Rudy Giuliani—objectively one of the most effective prosecutors in American history. I call on rank-and-file members of the DC Bar Association to speak out against this great injustice."