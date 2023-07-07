Dozen Injured As Double-Decker Tour Bus Collides With New York City Bus

Dozens of people were injured when a double-decker tour bus collided with a city bus in New York City on Thursday (July 6) night.

The New York City Police Department said that the Topview NYC double-decker tour bus ran a red light and t-boned an MTA X38 express bus that had the right of way.

Rescue efforts were complicated due to the size of the bus.

“We’ve had a few minor challenges in the double-decker bus — going through the windows, taking people out,” New York EMS Division 1 Deputy Chief Paul Hopper told NBC News.

Around 60 passengers asked to be evaluated by doctors after the crash. About 32 people had injuries deemed serious enough to require hospitalization, though officials noted none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Officials said that the driver of the double-decker bus will likely be cited for running the red light and causing the crash.