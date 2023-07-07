Drake Gets Hit By A Cell Phone After Fan Throws It At Him Mid-Performance

Drake isn't the only artist to be pelted with a fan's cell phone. The horrible trend has impacted numerous artists within the past year. Singer Bebe Rexha needed stitches after a fan purposely hurled his phone at her during a concert. Last year, A$AP Rocky had to stop his show in Latvia because he was hit in the eye with a flying phone. He decided to forgive the fan after he invited him on stage and hugged him.



“You almost hit me with that phone and caught my face. You gotta be careful baby,” Rocky told the fan. “I love you too. So you ready to go crazy? Look no more throwing phones man.”



While Rocky chose love, other artists like Adele might choose violence when dealing with rowdy fans. During a recent show, the Grammy award-winning singer issued a stern warning to fans who try to throw their phones at her while she performs.



“I f**king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f**king kill you," she told the crowd.