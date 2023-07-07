El Paso Walmart Shooter Sentenced To 90 Consecutive Life Sentences

The man who killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019 has been sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences on Friday (July 7). Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty to 90 federal counts in February, including 45 hate crime charges.

Authorities said the Crusius specifically targeted the Walmart El Paso, which was 600 miles from where he lives, because of the large number of people from Mexico who shop there. Moments before committing the mass shooting, the self-proclaimed white nationalist posted a hate-filled manifesto online.

The sentencing hearing started on Wednesday, with family members of the victims addressing the court. Francisco Javier Rodriguez, whose 15-year-old son Javier Amir was killed in the shooting, had harsh words for the killer.

"Look at me, you coward. Look at my son's picture," Rodriguez said, wearing a shirt with a photograph of his son. "Because of you, he never graduated from high school. I carry my son's ashes with me everywhere I go."

"You branded your family like the coward you are," Rodriguez continued. "They are marked for life. When everyone hears your name, all they'll see is the coward that you are. All they're going to see is the killer. The coward."